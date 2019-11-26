Kuhn also went to the 1966 World Cup in England though was sent home early for disciplinary reasons.
He was appointed to the national team job in 2001 and advanced to the 2004 European Championship and 2006 World Cup.
He left after co-host Switzerland failed to advance from the Euro 2008 group stage.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD