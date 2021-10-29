Canada’s Alphonso Davies, right, fights for the ball against Jamaica’s Kemar Roofe during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Independence Park stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Collin Reid)By Associated PressToday at 6:07 p.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 6:07 p.m. EDTShare this storyThe Jamaican government will allow 5,000 fully vaccinated fans to attend the Reggae Boyz World Cup qualifier against the United States on Nov. 16 at Independence Park in Kingston, reversing its decision of a day earlier to play without fans.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightThe Jamaica Football Federation announced the new decision Friday.,The U.S. hosts Mexico on Nov. 12 at Cincinnati before traveling to Jamaica.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsComment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...