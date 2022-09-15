James Rodr�guez joins Greek champion Olympiakos

The 31-year-old Colombian will be reunited with former Madrid teammate Marcelo, who signed with the Greek champions last week. The pair were cheered by more than 35,000 fans after appearing at Giorgos Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus to watch Olympiakos take on Freiburg in the Europa League. The crowd chanted “He’s here. He’s here!” and “James Rodríguez!” moments before the game started as the player held up his No. 10 Olympiakos jersey.