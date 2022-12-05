Japan and Croatia tied 1-1, going to extra time at World Cup

Croatia’s Ivan Perisic, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Japan and Croatia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)Comment on this storyCommentGift ArticleShareAL WAKRAH, Qatar — The World Cup match between Japan and Croatia in the round of 16 has gone to extra time with the teams tied at 1-1.___Want World Cup news as it happens? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for Sports and Breaking News.ArrowRightAP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleView moreLoading...