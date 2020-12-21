“Not only will she bring a wealth of experience to the squad, but she will also add a different dimension to our attacking play,” Villa manager Gemma Davies said Monday. “She is a very technical player that thrives in tight spaces and we cannot wait to see her continue to develop at Aston Villa.”
The central England team is next-from-last in the WSL.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.