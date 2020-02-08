Thousands of more fans were on hand at Botafogo’s Nilton Santos Stadium for the midfielder’s introduction.

The 33-year-old Honda has been signed to the end of this year. He’s come from Vitesse in the Netherlands. He’s also played for CSKA Moscow, AC Milan, and México’s Pachuca.

Honda is one of Japan’s most successful players, having played in three World Cups. He scored 37 goals in 98 matches for the national team.

Botafogo has struggled in recent seasons, often finishing near the bottom of the Brazilian league.

