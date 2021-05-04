Bayern has won the Bundesliga every season since Martinez arrived and can pick up a ninth consecutive title on Saturday if it beats Borussia Mönchengladbach or if second-place Leipzig loses at Borussia Dortmund. Bayern has a seven-point lead with three rounds remaining.
Martinez helped Bayern win the Champions League in 2013 and again last year, and he twice scored the winning goal in the European Super Cup.
The 32-year-old Spaniard has been more of a fringe player for Bayern in recent seasons. Of his 17 Bundesliga games this season, all but four have been as a substitute.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports