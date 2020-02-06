Dan Flynn retired as CEO and secretary general in September. Jay Berhalter, listed second on the federation staff directory, was viewed as a candidate to succeed Flynn, who had replaced Hank Steinbrecher in June 2000.

But Jay Berhalter’s path became complicated when his younger brother Gregg was hired as national team coach in December 2018.

When Flynn departed, the USSF said Brian Remedi would serve as chief administrative officer in addition to chief stakeholder officer. Remedi is third on the federation staff directory.

