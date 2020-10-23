Jesus has seen limited minutes for Manchester City because of a thigh injury picked up in September. Alisson has missed several Liverpool games after injuring his shoulder in training.
Neymar, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho are also on the list. Brazil coach Tite also called up winger Vinicius Junior, who has been playing well at Real Madrid.
Brazil’s soccer confederation also said the World Cup qualifying “superclasico” against Argentina is scheduled March 30 at the Arena Pernambuco in Recife.
Brazil and Argentina won both of their qualifiers in October.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)
Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Gabriel Menino (Palmeiras), Alex Telles (Manchester United), Renan Lodi (Atlético Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Rodrigo Caio (Flamengo), Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain), Eder Militao (Real Madrid)
Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Arthur (Juventus), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)
Forwards: Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Richarlison (Everton). Everton (Benfica), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)
