The 21-year-old Cunha received his first call-up from Brazil. He has scored twice for Hertha Berlin in two matches of the new season.
Cunha was Brazil’s top goal-scorer in qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, with five in seven matches.
Brazil starts training on Oct. 5 outside Rio de Janeiro. Four days later it will begin qualifying against Bolivia in Sao Paulo. On Oct. 13 coach Tite’s team will face Peru in Lima.
The other strikers in the squad are Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Everton (Benfica), and Richarlison (Everton).
