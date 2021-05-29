Notes: Yedlin said he joined Landon Donovan in the ownership group of the San Diego Loyal of the second-tier United Soccer League’s USL Championship after seeing the team forfeited a match against the LA Galaxy II over an alleged ethnic slur directed at one of San Diego’s players and another against the Phoenix Rising over an alleged homophobic slur directed at another of the San Diego players. “It really just opened my eyes that, wow, there’s a professional club out here that will give up a spot potentially in the playoffs to kind of bring awareness to these issues that we have that in my opinion are bigger than sport,” Yedlin said. “And I think they set a great example for the rest of the world, not just for the U.S.”