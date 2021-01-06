He attended Wolves’ 1-1 draw with Tottenham at Molineux on Dec. 27.
Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been cautious about giving a timeframe for the potential return of Jimenez, the team’s main striker and top scorer last season.
Wolves has won one of its seven league games since Jimenez was hurt.
