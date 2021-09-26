He twice beat Southampton defender Jan Bednarek, as well as leaving Mohammed Salisu slipping to the ground, before slotting beyond goalkeeper Alex McCarthy in front of a packed away end.
Jimenez feared he would never play again in the aftermath of his horrific head injury at the Emirates Stadium almost 10 months ago and only returned to playing at the start of this season.
The goal secured Wolves only a second win of the season under new manager Bruno Lage.
Defeat for Southampton leaves the south coast team winless in the league this season after six games.
