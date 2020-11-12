This year, Greenville was first with 11 wins, three losses and two draws. It was due to play second-place Union Omaha in the championship game but was awarded the title when the match on Oct. 30 was canceled following positive COVID-19 tests among Union Omaha,
Union Omaha’s Jay Mims was second with 11%, followed by North Texas’ Eric Quill with 5%.
Harkes is a Kearny, New Jersey, native who scored six goals in 90 international appearances from 1987-2000 and played in the 1990 and 1994 World Cups.
He was among the first Americans in the modern era to play in England with Sheffield Wednesday (1990-93), Derby (1993-95), West Ham (1995-96() and Nottingham Forest (1999). He also played for D.C. United (1996-98), New England (1999-01) and Columbus (2001-02).
His son, Ian, played for D.C. in 2017-18 and is in his third season with Dundee United.
