John Herdman will remain as Canada's men's soccer coach

TORONTO — John Herdman says he will remain as Canada’s men’s soccer coach.
Earl Cochrane, Canada Soccer’s general secretary, confirmed Herdman is under contract through the 2026 World Cup that Canada is co-hosting with the U.S. and Mexico.
“There is no doubt how much passion and commitment John and his coaching staff have poured into our men’s national team program, taking our men from outsiders to our first World Cup in 36 years,” Cochrane said. “Everyone in our organization is committed to John and his coaching staff and he is the right person to take our country to new heights.”