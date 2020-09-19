New York City (5-5-2) is unbeaten, with four wins, in its last six games.
NYCFC had a chance in the 70th when Anton Tinnerholm centered a ball to Alexander Ring, who slipped a pass through three defenders to Alexandru Mitrita in the right side of the area but New York City’s Andrew Farrell raced from the far side and made a sliding block.
New England (3-3-6) has just one win in its last five games.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.