The 46-year-old Jordi Cruyff, a former Barcelona and Manchester United midfielder, had signed a three-year contract in January before the coronavirus pandemic interrupted the international season.
With the permission of the federation, Cruyff has not been to the South American nation since March.
South American World Cup qualifiers are set to begin in less than three months. Ecuador’s first match will be against Lionel Messi’s Argentina.
