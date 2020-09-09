Toronto FC’s Jozy Altidore (17) celebrates with teammates Nick DeLeon (18) and Mark Delgado (8) after scoring during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Montreal Impact Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)By Associated PressSeptember 9, 2020 at 11:04 PM EDTMONTREAL — Jozy Altidore scored in the 89th minute and Toronto FC beat the Montreal Impact 2-1 on Wednesday night to snap a two-game losing streak.Pablo Piatti, also scored for Toronto (6-2-3). The Reds also finished the round-robin portion of the Canadian Championship with a 4-2-0 mark.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightVictor Wanyama scored his first Major League Soccer goal for the Impact (4-4-1).Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy