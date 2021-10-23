Toronto FC’s Jozy Altidore, right, is congratulated by Alejandro Pozuelo, after scoring a last-minute goal against CF Montreal during second-half MLS soccer match action in Toronto, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)By Associated PressToday at 10:11 p.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 10:11 p.m. EDTShare this storyTORONTO — Substitute Jozy Altidore scored on a long-range free kick in stoppage time to give Toronto FC a 1-1 tie with Montreal on Saturday night.Altidore came on for Toronto (6-17-8) in the second half and beat goalkeeper James to the corner with a shot from well outside the penalty box.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightSunusi Ibrahim scored in the 55th minute for Montreal (11-10-10).Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...