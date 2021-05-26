“What has been heard here in this court will have been surprising to many,” said Sue Hemming, director of legal services at the Crown Prosecution Service. “That a publicly funded authority can lawfully withhold information from a public inquiry charged with finding out why 96 people died at a football match, in order to ensure that it never happened again — or that a solicitor can advise such a withholding, without sanction of any sort, may be a matter which should be subject to scrutiny.”