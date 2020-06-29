Barcelona said it paid 60 million euros for Pjanić, with the possibility of another 5 million euros in bonuses. He signed a four-year contract with a buyout clause of 400 million euros.
Both midfielders will remain with their old clubs until the end of the current season.
Juventus said it earned 41.8 million euros in the deal through “net of solidarity contribution and auxiliary expenses.”
