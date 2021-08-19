“The coach left, two top players left, but the framework remains of good quality,” said Fabio Capello, an Italian who previously coached at AC Milan, Real Madrid and Juventus, among other teams. “Dzeko is perfect to replace someone like Lukaku. Calhanoglu has great shots. Simone Inzaghi with a few words can motivate the group, show that Inter were not just Lukaku and Hakimi.”