Juventus said the fee was 18.5 million euros ($22 million), payable over three years, plus up to 6.5 million euros ($7.8 million) in bonuses.
The nine-time defending Serie A champion added that McKennie has signed a contract through to June 30, 2025.
McKennie, who is the first American to play for Juventus, has scored five goals — including one in a Champions League win at Barcelona — in 31 appearances.
The 22-year-old has already won a trophy at Juventus, helping it lift the Italian Super Cup in January with a 2-0 victory over Napoli.
