The first leg ended 1-1.
Ten Serie A matches throughout northern Italy have also been postponed over the past two weekends.
Nearly 80 people have died and more than 2,000 have been infected in Italy by the COVID-19 virus.
The other Cup semifinal between Napoli and Inter Milan in Naples on Thursday is still set to be played as scheduled. Napoli won the first leg 1-0.
