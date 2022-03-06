Juventus moved six points above fifth-place Atalanta, which has played a match less. The unbeaten run has been despite an injury crisis that saw Massimiliano Allegri’s team start the match in Turin without nine regular players.
The match sparked into life when Juventus broke the deadlock in the 21st minute. A terrible kick from goalkeeper Ivan Provedel was intercepted in midfield and played through to Manuel Locatelli, who rolled it across to Morata in a great position on the left side of the area. The Juventus forward drilled the ball into the bottom far corner for his first league goal since December.
Spezia started the second half more aggressively and almost leveled but Emmanuel Gyasi’s header was straight at Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, who gathered it on the line.
CHASING EUROPE
Fiorentina was made to rue several missed opportunities as it was held to a 1-1 draw at home to Hellas Verona.
Only two points separated the two teams, which were both desperate for a win to close in on the European places.
Krzysztof Piątek fired Fiorentina ahead in the 10th minute but Gianluca Caprari equalized from the penalty spot 10 minutes later.
At the other end of the table, Genoa recorded its sixth successive draw as it continues to try to inch its way toward safety.
Genoa drew 0-0 against Empoli to move within seven points of safety. Venezia also remained in the bottom three as it lost 4-1 at home to Sassuolo. Torino drew 0-0 at Bologna.
