While the majority of infections in South Korea have been recorded in the southeastern city of Daegu, there are concerns that the virus could spread nationwide.
On Friday, the K League postponed the opening games of the season for Daegu FC and nearby Pohang Steelers, scheduled to be held this Saturday, but now all games will be suspended until further notice.
The organization also decided that the Asian Champions League games set to be hosted by South Korean clubs in March will go ahead, but in empty stadiums.
The group stage of the continental tournament has already been disrupted by the viral outbreak, with games involving three of the four Chinese clubs involved in the tournament postponed until until late April and early May.
The Chinese Super League was scheduled to kick off last weekend but has been delayed. The Chinese Football Association also announced last week that two 2022 World Cup qualifiers, due to take place in late March against Guam and the Maldives, will be played in Thailand.
___
More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.