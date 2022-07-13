Kamara's goal helps DC United earn 2-2 draw with Columbus

Taxiarchis Fountas pulled D.C. United (5-10-4) even with a goal in the 80th minute, but Hernández answered one minute later with his third goal in his two matches with the Crew.

After a scoreless first half, Cucho Hernández found the net in the 62nd minute to give Columbus (6-5-9) a 1-0 lead.

WASHINGTON — Ola Kamara scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time and D.C. United rallied for a 2-2 draw with the Columbus Crew on Wednesday night.

United announced before the match that the team promoted defender Sami Guediri after Brad Smith suffered a torn ACL last weekend. Guediri, 24, has played in three games this season on short-term loans from United affiliate Loudoun United FC. Guediri played in 10 games for Inter Miami CF last season with two starts.