Guaita would later make amends with a series of stunning saves, the best seeing him get down low to claw away a header from Kane and then dive to his right to tip a free kick from Eric Dier against the crossbar.
Jeffrey Schlupp earned Palace a point, bundling home a finish from close range after Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris spilled an inswinging free kick from Eberechi Eze.
Tottenham is one point clear of Liverpool, which plays Fulham later Sunday.
Only Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton, with 13, have combined for more goals in one season than Kane and Son. That came in the 1994-95 title-winning season for Blackburn.
The Tottenham pair still have 26 games to break that record.
