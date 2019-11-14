The semifinals and final are also at Wembley in July 2020.

The first task for Gareth Southgate’s side was securing a place in the draw later this month after clinching top spot in qualifying from Group A.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain sent England in front in the 11th minute after being set up by the first of Ben Chilwell’s three assists. The left back’s next two — a free kick and corner — were completed by Kane’s headers.

After Marcus Rashford netted on the half-hour, Kane completed his second consecutive Wembley hat trick with a close-range finish in the 37th minute to take his England haul to 31 goals.

After a flood of goals in the first half, the Montenegro net was only breached after the break by Aleksandar Sofranac’s own-goal and Abraham in the 84th.

