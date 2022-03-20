It was the 38th time Kane and Son had combined for a goal in the Premier League, extending their record in the competition.

And they made it 39 when Son ran onto Kane’s headed flick-on off a long clearance and drove in a low finish in the 88th.

West Ham had given itself hope through Said Benrahma’s volley in the 35th, which made it 2-1, but was leapfrogged by Tottenham in the standings in the race for Champions League qualification.

Spurs jumped above West Ham and Manchester United into fifth place, three points behind Arsenal which has played one game less than its north London rival.

There was a hold-up in play in the second half as two people were dragged away by security staff after getting onto the field and appearing to attempt to tie themselves to the goalposts.

A similar incident happened at Everton-Newcastle on Thursday, causing a long stoppage.

