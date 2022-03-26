By converting from the spot after Steven Zuber handled, Kane completed a turnaround in a game that kick-started the buildup to the World Cup in November for both teams.

Before the tournament draw on Friday, there’s a chance for Kane to rack up more goals when the Ivory Coast visits Wembley Stadium to face the European Championship runner-up.

A crowd of 78,881 in north London saw England get off to a bad start when Breel Embolo headed Switzerland in front in the 22nd minute but Luke Shaw fired England level in first-half stoppage time.

England emerged for the second half having not made any changes but with a change of jerseys. The players’ names were removed from their jerseys to back the Alzheimer’s Society and raise awareness about dementia to show how people can lose memories — including the names of England stars.

