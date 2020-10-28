Champions League newcomer Basaksehir sustained a second defeat after losing to Leipzig.
Neymar limped off with an apparent thigh injury after 26 minutes and was replaced by winger Pablo Sarabia.
There were only a small number fans present in Istanbul because of coronavirus restrictions.
In Group H’s other game, United faced Leipzig later at Old Trafford.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.