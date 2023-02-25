Kessler's late goal lifts Revolution over Charlotte 1-0

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Henry Kessler scored in the 89th minute and Djordje Petrovic made four saves to lead the New England Revolution to a 1-0 victory over Charlotte FC in a season opener on Saturday. Kessler’s game-winner was unassisted. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Revolution outshot Charlotte 15-14 with a 5-4 edge in shots on goal.

Pablo Sisniega had four saves for Charlotte.

The two teams split two matches last season with both clubs winning at home.

New England went from a MLS-record 73 points in 2021 to 42 a season ago. Charlotte had 10 wins and 42 points as an expansion team last season.

The Revolution visit Inter Miami on Thursday, while Charlotte travels to play the LA Galaxy on Saturday.

