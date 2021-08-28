Two minutes, later Brian Rodriguez scored his second goal of the game on a rebound to put LAFC (6-9-6) back on top. Earlier in the 58th, Rodriguez made it 2-1 when he weaved through three defenders in the box.
Cristian Arango tied it at 1 on a penalty kick in the 44th.
LAFC ended its club-record losing streak at four and extended its winless stretch to eight. The Galaxy had lost consecutive matches and not score more than a goal in five straight.
___
