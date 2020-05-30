SPAIN: Full team training sessions will be allowed to resume on Monday ahead of La Liga’s June 11 restart. Until now players had been limited to individual training before progressing to small groups.
FRANCE: The leagues were canceled too early in April under government pressure despite health protocols being prepared, according to former sports minister Patrick Kanner. Ligue 1 was the only one of Europe’s five major men’s leagues to cancel its season.
ITALY: Serie A is due to resume on June 20, three days after the rescheduled Italian Cup final.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.