Kikanovic broke through three defenders and past goalkeeper Tomás Romero for an easy tap in the 3rd minute. Two minutes into the second half, Marcos López crossed to Javier López, who fired his left-footed shot into the back of the net from short range for his 11th goal of the season.
LAFC’s Cristian Arango headed a ball to Danny Musovski, but he put his attempt off the side netting. LAFC has lost two straight following three consecutive wins.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports