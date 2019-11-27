Covic had been with Hertha continuously since 2003, first as a player and then in a series of coaching roles. He took over as head coach in May when Pál Dárdai left but recent performances have been disappointing.

“Since Hertha BSC is not just an employer to me, this decision is a painful one,” Covic said. “But I have always said that this club means more than individuals, because I don’t just love this job, I love this club even more.”

Hertha has lost its last four games, including a 1-0 defeat to Union Berlin in the derby and a 4-0 loss to fellow struggler Augsburg on Sunday.

