PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said he took the decision to replace Messi after noticing the six-time Ballon d’Or winner repeatedly touched his knee. Messi, who hit the crossbar with a curling free kick, looked angry at being taken off.
“I’m really happy with what he did during the match, he played a great first half,” Pochettino said during a news conference. “All the great champions don’t want to leave the pitch.”
Messi is still chasing his first PSG goal following his shock move from Barcelona this summer.
PSG’s win against Lyon extended the club’s perfect start to the season ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Metz. PSG has won its first six league matches to open a five-point lead over second-placed Marseille, which has one match in hand.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports