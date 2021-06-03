Barcelona’s head coach Ronald Koeman watches the game during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Celta at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)By Associated PressJune 3, 2021 at 4:48 p.m. UTCsharecomment0BARCELONA, Spain — Ronald Koeman will remain Barcelona’s coach next season, club president Joan Laporta said on Thursday.The decision was announced after a meeting of the club’s board of directors.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-right“I’d like to announce that, after a period of reflection, we have decided to continue with Koeman,” Laporta said.Koeman has another year left on his contract, but Laporta had said the club was considering whether to keep him in charge after a disappointing season in which Barcelona only won the Copa del Rey.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sportscomment CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.