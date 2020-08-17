Kompany’s first match in charge will be against Mouscron on Sunday. The Belgian league is two rounds into its new season.
Kompany started his playing career at Anderlecht in 2003, joined German team Hamburg in 2006 before moving to City two years later. He won four Premier League titles with City.
