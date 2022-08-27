Koné, Quioto spark Montreal to 2-0 victory over Fire

CHICAGO — Ismaël Koné scored early before leaving on a red card during first-half stoppage time and CF Montreal turned back the Chicago Fire 2-0 on Saturday.
Montreal has set club records with eight road wins and 26 points away from home this season. Montreal picked up its fourth straight road win for the first time in club history.
Chicago (8-13-6) was shut out at home for a third straight match — the first time that has happened since 2009.
Sebastian Breza had four saves to earn the clean sheet for Montreal. Gaga Slonina stopped four shots for the Fire.
