LA (5-9-3), which outshot the Whitecaps 18-7, ended a seven-game winless skid dating to a 3-0 win over Los Angeles FC on Sept. 6.
The Galaxy’s Jonathan Klinsmann had four saves in his first career MLS shutout in his second appearance. The 23-year old had made his first start Wednesday against San Jose, allowing four goals.
Vancouver (7-12-0) has lost five of its last seven games.
