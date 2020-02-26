Ademi could not be reached for comment.
Ademi became president of the Football Federation of Kosovo in July 2018 after the death of his predecessor Fadil Vokrri. He had previously served as vice president since 2000.
Kosovo is set to face North Macedonia next month in the first round of the playoffs for this year’s European Championship as it tries to reach its first major tournament.
