Koundé agrees to 5-year contract with Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain — France defender Jules Koundé has agreed to sign a five-year contract with Barcelona after his transfer from Sevilla was finalized, the Catalan club said Friday.
The agreement between Barcelona and Sevilla, which was announced on Thursday, was finalized after the center back passed a medical exam.
Neither club released the transfer fee, but it is widely reported in Spanish media that it reached 50 million euros ($50 million).
The 23-year-old Koundé is Barcelona’s third major signing this month following its sale of 25% of its Spanish league television rights for the next 25 years. It had also secured striker Robert Lewandowski and winger Raphinha for around a combined 110 million euros.
Barcelona is currently on a preseason tour in the United States. It opens the season at home against Rayo Vallecano on Aug. 13.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports