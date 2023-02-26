Kreilach, Glad each score a goal, RSL beats Whitecaps 2-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Damir Kreilach scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for Real Salt Lake over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Real Salt Lake is unbeaten (7-0-7) in its last 14 openers — the longest streak of its kind in MLS history — despite 13 of those games coming on the road. FC Dallas, which also went into Saturday as winners of 13 straight on opening day, lost to Minnesota.