Kreilach’s header from close range found the top left corner of the net in the 13th minute. Kreilach assisted on Rubio Rubín’s goal in the 56th and Anderson Julio’s in the sixth minute of stoppage time.
Kreilach has scored in five straight matches, a club record. He surpasses Luis Silva (2017), Alvaro Saborio (2014) and Jeff Cunningham (2006), who each scored in four consecutive matches.
Younes Namli scored in the 56th minute for Colorado (14-6-9).
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports