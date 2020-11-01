Artur opened the scoring for Columbus in the 37th, and Jamiro Monteiro tied for the Union (13-4-5) on a penalty kick in the 57th.
NEW YORK CITY FC 5, RED BULLS 2
NEW YORK — Valentín Castellanos had his first career hat trick and assisted on another goal to help New York City FC beat New York.
Alexander Ring and Gary Mackay-Stevens also scored for New York City (11-8-3).
Brian White and Cristian Cásseres Jr. scored for the Red Bulls (8-9-5).
ATLANTA UNITED 2, FC CINCINNATI 0
ATLANTA — Adam Jahn scored early, Marcelino Moreno added his first MLS goal and Atlanta United beat FC Cincinnati.
Atlanta (6-12-4) kept its slim playoff hopes alive, while Cincinnati (4-14-4) was eliminated.
Jahn scored in the eighth minute, and Moreno connected on a penalty kick in the 26th.
