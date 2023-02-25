Ku-DiPietro lifts DC United to 3-2 victory over Toronto

WASHINGTON — Theodore Ku-DiPietro scored in the 8th minute of stoppage time to rally DC United to a 3-2 victory over Toronto in a season opener on Saturday.

DC United improved to 3-0-4 in its last seven home matches against Toronto. United lost its final four matches to close out last season and it was shut out 16 times, one shy of the league record. The two teams entered play tied for the most losses since 2021 with 36.