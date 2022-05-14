Kyle Smith scores in 92nd, Orlando City beats Toronto FC 1-0

CF Montreal players celebrate a goal by Zachary Brault-Guillard (15) against Orlando City during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)Placeholder while article actions loadTORONTO — Substitute Kyle Smith scored on a header off a corner kick in the 92nd minute to give Orlando City a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday.Orlando City (6-4-2) had its sixth shutout of the season.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightToronto (3-7-2) has been shut out in three straight games and has lost five in a row.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...