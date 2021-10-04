“I asked to leave,” the 22-year-old star said, explaining once he decided not to renew his deal “I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to have a quality replacement.”
Mbappé can sign a pre-contact agreement with another club in January and join after the season with PSG getting no fee.
He asked to go in July and hoped to leave with a good deal and respect on all sides. Reports that his request was in the last week of August made him sound like a thief, Mbappé said.
“I said, ‘If you don’t want me to go, I will stay’,” Mbappé told his interviewer, former France and PSG player Jérôme Rothen. “It’s a club that that’s given me a lot and I’ve always been happy.”
PSG rejected Madrid’s interest then signed free agent Lionel Messi in August to form a superstar attack with Mbappé and Neymar as the club pursues a first Champions League title.
Extracts of the interview were published Monday one day ahead of a longer interview being broadcast.
